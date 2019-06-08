PORTLAND, Ore. — It doesn't take much to make workers happy.

Maybe a good retirement account package. Health insurance certainly doesn't hurt. And when they leave their places of employment, it certainly helps if they're heading to points where the cost of living is low.

OK, that's actually a lot. But employers throughout the state are, according to the New York researcher SmartAsset, doing a solid job of keeping workers happy.

SLIDESHOW: Where do Oregon's happiest employees live?

To that end, the researcher has crafted an index by which it judges worker satisfaction throughout the country. SmartAsset crafted the results into a Top 10 list for Oregon. Those counties where workers are, by that measure, the "happiest," are detailed in the gallery above.

The researcher shaped its index from four factors: unemployment rate, the percentage of residents contributing to retirement accounts, cost of living and percentage of the population with health insurance. A full explanation of the index is here.

Click through to examine which counties, by those measures, are considered Oregon's most gleeful.

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.

