Wall Street investors seemed unfazed by news of the abrupt resignation of Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich Thursday.

The stock was only down roughly 2 percent on the news. The company announced Krzanich resigned effective immediately following an internal and external investigation into a past "consensual relationship with an Intel employee."

The relationship violated the company’s non-fraternization policy that bars manager and employee relationships.

Analysts may have been surprised by the sudden departure but the company’s stock, which doesn’t typically experience big swings, seemingly stayed the course. Part of the reason there aren’t big swings is the popularity of Intel’s stock with big institutional investors, which has a stabilizing effect, said industry analyst Jim McGregor, principal analyst with Tirias Research.

However, he expects the market will, as challenges mount, soon track:

Increased competition within the data center sector, where Intel holds a more than 90 percent market share, from a resurging Advanced Micro Devices

The company’s challenges manufacturing its next generation 10 nanometer chips and losing leadership in the next manufacturing technique of extreme ultraviolet lithography

The increase in computing workloads for artificial intelligence and machine learning that bypass Intel’s x86 chip architecture.

“It’s unfortunate timing for the company,” McGregor said. “They are in a strong position for servers and growing the market, but even Krzanich said he expects to lose market share and he needs to keep (AMD) below 15 percent to 20 percent. That is a huge number when AMD is coming from below 1 percent.”

Bernstein analyst and frequent Intel skeptic Stacy Rasgon noted that the company reached record earnings and revenue as the stock pushed ever higher during Krzanich’s tenure. Intel stock has more than doubled since Krzanich took over.

However, Rasgon told investors in a note Thursday morning that Krzanich will be the CEO that let Intel’s manufacturing leadership “slip away.” He added that the company appeared to repeat the same struggles of following market transitions as it did with the initial market switch from the PC to smartphones.

“The company scrambled with a number of expensive acquisitions (Altera, Mobileye) that were likely necessary, but only because the company missed the writing on the wall in terms of where their markets were going (similar actions appear to be occurring in AI at the moment as well),” he wrote.

There has been speculation that using zero tolerance of a non-fraternization policy was a convenient way to remove Krzanich but it’s unclear if there was more to that theory. Krzanich didn’t have a reputation as someone likely to run afoul in the current #metoo environment.

Patrick Moorhead, president and principal analyst of Moor Insights and Strategy, said he was surprised by this morning’s news.

“Under Krzanich, the stock price had been climbing, the diversification strategy looked sound, data-centric growth was big and the only major blemish was the push out of 10nm,” he said.

Moorhead agreed with others that if the company finds its next CEO from within, it may well be Group President Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala. Moorhead also threw out Executive Vice President and head of the data center business Navin Shenoy as another possibility.

“…(B)ut more than any time, I wouldn't be surprised if the company went external,” he said. “Intel has a huge swath of very qualified candidates, but many times, this comes down to external optics.”

And right now the company is at a major crossroads as the market moves to big new computing workloads driven by the rise of artificial intelligence, machine learning and other new computing needs. McGregor likened this moment in time to that of the rise of the internet and mobile.

“The market is going through major inflection points that will drive the industry for the next decade,” he said. “And you either change with the market and continue to be a leader or you miss the opportunity and you collapse like RCA and Motorola or you fall into obscurity. Intel is on that cliff facing these challenges."

