Weyerhaeuser workers on strike, impacting operations in Washington and Oregon

SEATTLE — A worker strike is impacting Weyerhaeuser's operations in Washington and Oregon.

The Washington-based company announced a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has about 1,200 union members, which includes employees in the company's Wood Products and Timberlands organization.

In a prepared statement, Denise Merle, senior vice president and chief administration officer for the company, said they have been "formally engaged" in bargaining with the union since May. The company, according to the statement, has made "several offers related to wages and benefits."

"After we presented our final offer, IAM workers at multiple sites went on strike late last night," Merle said. "While we are very disappointed in their decision to walk out, we are committed to supporting our employees and negotiating in good faith with union representatives. We are prepared to continue discussions to produce a contract that is beneficial for employees and sustainable for the company across business cycles."

Workers on a picket line in Washington told KING 5 they are striking for better healthcare and wages. Every department, they said, is on strike.

According to a letter from the union, negotiations with Weyerhaeuser began in April for a new collective bargaining agreement that expired May 31.

Weyerhaeuser, according to the union's letter, presented a proposal on Aug. 19. The proposal included "a number of improvements," but "came nowhere close to what our members wanted or deserve." The offer was rejected by union members.