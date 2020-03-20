VANCOUVER, Wash. — A lot of parents are trying to find creative ways to keep their kids busy now that they’re going to be home for the next several weeks. One business owner is making it a little easier for parents to provide educations tools for their kids.

Kazoodles Toys has been a little different for Leah Pickering lately. Instead of having crowds spilling into her Vancouver store, Pickering is taking orders virtually from a lot of parents.

Many of her customers have basically turned into teachers overnight and are looking for ways to keep their kids entertained, while at the same time educated. Now that Pickering’s main business is over the phone, she’s also making it easier for customers to get what they need by offering delivery and curbside pickup.

“Customer service has always been our thing. We would have done this for you anyway, but there are definitely more people asking,” said Pickering.

Pickering has been the manager of Kazoodle’s Toys for six years and the owner for the last couple of months. She says the one thing small businesses like hers are good at is hustling, and that’s exactly what she’s been doing the last couple of weeks.

