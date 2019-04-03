VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man with cerebral palsy got the worst news ever recently. He was losing his job as a greeter at Walmart.

The big box chain announced they were getting rid of greeters at a thousand stores in favor of a new position that would handle more responsibilities.

Walmart endured more than a week's worth of bad publicity for its decision before it announced publicly it was making "every effort" to find a role for disabled workers.

Amid a fierce backlash, Greg Foran, president and CEO of Walmart's U.S. stores, said in a memo to store managers Thursday night that "we are taking some specific steps to support" greeters with disabilities. The chain noted that several greeters were offered new jobs at their respective stores and accepted.

John Combs is among them. The Vancouver resident made a deal that will allow him to continue working at Walmart in a new role.

Advocates for the disabled said Walmart is making the right move.

"By rethinking their action, Walmart is now opening the door to actually help individuals realize their full employment potential," said Cheryl Bates-Harris, senior disability advocacy specialist at the National Disability Rights Network.

Foran, who heads Walmart's U.S. stores, wrote that greeters with disabilities "face a unique situation ... and each case requires a thoughtful solution." He said that Walmart's goal is to offer "appropriate accommodations that will enable these associates to continue in other roles with their store."

John Combs of Vancouver, Washington, who has cerebral palsy, will keep his job at Walmart as a greeter.

KGW

Combs and his sister, Rachel Wasser, talked to KGW on Sunday in Vancouver. Combs was devastated to hear that he'd lose his job at the store on Southeast 192nd Avenue. But after a meeting this Friday with his job coach and Walmart, they're writing up a contract to keep him on as a greeter at the customer self check-out area.

Combs has limited use of his left hand, no use of his right hand and has trouble speaking. His Medicaid and funding for a caregiver at home are dependent on him having a job.

Wasser said Combs has benefited from his work at Walmart.

"Him being at Walmart in the last two and a half of years, we've seen that because of him having this interaction with the public, because of him having to step out of his comfort zone, and greet people and talk to people, his vocabulary has improved, his conversation skills have improved. He's always been a joker," Wasser said, laughing, "and that's even gotten quicker."

Michael Rubinkam of The Associated Press contributed to this report.