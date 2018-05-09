TriMet is seeking feedback from the public as it decides whether to close four MAX stations in Downtown Portland.

The four stations are closely spaced together and have low ridership, TriMet says, and eliminating them would help trains move through Downtown Portland with more efficiency.

The stations in question are:

Kings Hill/SW Salmon St Station

Mall/SW 4th Ave Station

Mall/SW 5th Ave Station

Skidmore Fountain Station

If the four stations are closed, TriMet said the length of a trip on the MAX Blue or Red lines between Goose Hollow/SW Jefferson and Old Town/Chinatown would be reduced by about two minutes.

"As we looked to speed up trains through Downtown Portland, we considered distance to nearby stations, ridership and the flow of the trains," TriMet said.

The four stations are all within a fourth of a mile of other MAX stops, according to TriMet.

TriMet's proposal would close the four stations in September 2019.

If you'd like to share your opinion about the proposed closures, email hello@trimet.org or call 503-238-7433.

