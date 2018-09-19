PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers jerseys will have a sponsor patch this season.

As part of a multi-year partnership with Performance Health, the company's Biofreeze brand logo will appear on the front, left-hand side of the Trail Blazers' game jerseys starting this season. The logo will also appear on practice gear, media interview backdrops and other equipment.

The Trail Blazers are now the 24th team in the NBA with a partnership deal that includes a jersey patch.

Performance Health is a company that specializes in rehab, recovery and sports performance. Its Biofreeze brand focuses on providing pain relief for muscles and joints.

Star guard Damian Lillard also announced a multi-year sponsorship with Biofreeze on Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

