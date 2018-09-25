Trail Blazers president and CEO Chris McGowan has been named CEO of Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, the team announced Monday.

McGowan will manage the business operations for all of Paul Allen's sports properties, including the Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks. Chris Haynes, senior NBA writer for Yahoo! Sports, reported that McGowan's role with the Blazers will not change.

Also Monday, the Seahawks promoted Chuck Arnold to team president Monday, replacing Peter McLoughlin, whose contract was not renewed. Arnold was serving as COO and has been with the Seahawks for 25 seasons.

Arnold will report to McGowan.

McLoughlin was team president for eight seasons, including the 2014 season when the Seahawks won the Super Bowl. "I'm proud of what the organization has accomplished both on and off the field over the last eight years," McLoughlin said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

