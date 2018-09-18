In eight weeks, Oregonians will decide whether Republican Knute Buehler is worthy of becoming the first member of his party to hold the state's highest office since Gov. Victor Atiyeh left office in 1987.

During the summer months, his backers, on 3,237 occasions, suggested that he has the right stuff.

Insiders from both parties say Buehler's chances of capturing the seat are the best Republicans have had since Chris Dudley nearly beat John Kitzhaber in 2010. Polls on Buehler's battle with incumbent Kate Brown are so far scarce, with the most recent Real Clear Politics-tracked count, from Hoffman Research, giving Brown a 10-point lead.

With that in mind, and with the "money matters" axiom that permeates elections, we sought to learn who's given Buehler and Brown the most money since June 1. Doing so at least for now gives an idea of who's riding a hotter fundraising streak.

The most up-to-date figures include the $1 million that Nike founder Phil Knight gave to Buehler last month.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

All told, Buehler, in terms of contributions reported by the state's elections division between June 1 and Sept. 17, collected $3.06 million via 3,237 total donations. That's about $300,000 less than Brown tallied during the same period.

Buehler's 34 (there was a tie at the No. 30 spot) biggest business and individual contributors appear above.

Some prominent names in Oregon business have so far kicked in to Buehler's coffers. For instance, two generations of Beaverton Foods operators gave him a total of $1,400. Domonic Biggi accounted for $400 of that while Gene Biggi gave Buehler $1,000.

Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt PC attorney Don Krahmer chipped in $1,200 while the firm's Mark Long kicked in $2,500. Cambia's Mark Ganz gave Buehler $5,000, retired timber exec Duane McDougall gave $3,000 and former Nike CFO Don Blair gave $12,500.

Several donors contributed more than once. Raymond Lackey, a technical analyst with Redmond-based MST Corp., made 13 donations, to the tune of $3,205. Bend resident Greg Walsh also made 13 donations, for a total of $925 while Frank Hecker of Gresham gave Buehler 11 donations worth $655.

Sidney Clack, of Molalla, made the most donations to Buehler, giving him $745 over 14 gifts.

Click through to see who's given Buehler the most money since June 1. Check back tomorrow for the same data on Kate Brown. In October, we'll track who's given the most money overall during what's expected to be a tightening race.

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.

© 2018 KGW