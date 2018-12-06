Let's get right to the point: The rooftop bar at the new downtown Porter hotel, called the xport bar & lounge, kind of steals the show.

SLIDESHOW: The Porter hotel

Sitting high atop the 16-story hotel, the bar and lounge offers up some one-of-a-kind views of downtown, the Willamette River and the far-off foothills. (Though some of those vistas might not last long as the new Multnomah County courthouse rises to its full 17-story height.) There's both open-air and indoor seating, a sleek fire pit and some colorful lighting and design accents throughout.

But there's more to the Porter than that rooftop bar, of course. The hotel, which sold to German real estate giant Union Investment in March for $141 million — a month before it even opened — is also home to three other dining options, a lower-level pool and wellness area and an inviting lobby and library area. All that, plus 294 guest rooms.

The Business Journal toured the hotel when it was under construction. The Porter's also provided more recent photos that offer a pretty stunning look at the entire hotel. Click through the gallery for a look.

