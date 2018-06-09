In 2017, 11 city of Portland workers collected more than $200,000 in salaries, severance pay and other income.

This year, there are more. The city of Portland provided the Business Journal with a list of 13 workers who made more than $200,000 in fiscal year 2017-18.

Many of them, like former Bureau of Development Services Director Paul Scarlett, made the move above $200K after leaving the city. The Oregonian reported that he received some $183,000 after being replaced at the bureau. Scarlett moved well up the list after ranking 21st last year.

The slides depicting the highest-paid workers includes base pay and other payments that the highest-paid workers received. Because the overall figure includes overtime pay, fire and police bureau workers, many of whom utilize the city's generous rules, occupy nine of the 13 $200K-and-above slots.

