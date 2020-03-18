PORTLAND, Ore — Stocks took another beating Wednesday as the Dow industrials lost more than 1,300 points, or 6.3%. After a brutal few weeks, the Dow has now lost nearly all of its gains since President Trump's inauguration.

Wednesday's losses deepened after a temporary halt was triggered in the early afternoon. Even prices for investments seen as very safe, like longer-term U.S. Treasurys, fell as investors rushed to raise cash. The price of oil fell 24% and dropped below $21 per barrel for the first time since 2002.

KGW talked with NBC News Business Correspondent Stephanie Ruhle about the economy. She discussed to comments from Investor Bill Ackerman, who told CNBC, “hell is coming.”

She also discussed what the big stimulus package Congress just passed and what employees who just lost their job should do. And with low-interest rates is it the right time to make changes to loans or mortgages?