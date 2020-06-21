Supermaker will award $100,000 and mentorship from industry experts to help new businesses that are building during COVID-19.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Running a business and getting it off the ground is challenging enough as it is without a pandemic in the mix.

Portland based media company, Supermaker, is offering help. It launched the Entrepreneurial Dream Project to support new businesses nationwide in the era of COVID-19.

Supermaker co-founder Jaime Schmidt said the project will benefit entrepreneurs pursuing their business goals in the face of adversity.

"Our goal is to provide financial resources so we have a grant, it’s $100,000 and will be split between two winning companies." Schmidt says additionally, ten companies will receive mentoring from the Supermaker Mentor Network of acclaimed founders and executives, such as Mark Cuban and Rebecca Minkoff.

"In today's circumstances with COVID-19, we really just wanted to help, like I said, keep that spirit alive for new entrepreneurs and really help people power through this really challenging time," said Schmidt.

Supermaker, is also the company behind Portland Made, a business networking company that holds events to help business grow.

Local business owner, Angela Medlin used Portland made as a resource when she started House Dogge three years ago.

As an entrepreneur herself, who now mentors others, Medlin encourages everyone that qualifies to apply, especially people of color.

“I want people of color to see that there are opportunities to be that creative that you want to be and have a business of your own whether you decide to do that or going to corporate like you should be able to see yourself in this position.”