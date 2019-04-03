PORTLAND, Ore. — Skechers trolled Nike with an ad that appeared in several major newspapers, including The Oregonian, over the weekend.

The ad is a reference to top college basketball prospect Zion Williamson of Duke blowing through his Nike shoe and spraining his knee during a nationally televised game against North Carolina on Feb. 20. Williamson was injured in the game’s opening minute and Duke lost the game without its star player. He hasn't played in a game since the injury.

The ad is a photo of the ripped Nike PG 2.5 shoe with the words “Just Blew It,” a play on Nike’s “Just Do It” slogan, and the promise that Skechers “won’t split on you.”

The Skechers ad appeared in several major newspapers over the weekend.

Skechers

The ad appeared in newspapers including the Sunday Oregonian, The New York Times, USA Today and the Wall Street Journal.

Many noted that Nike’s stock took a hit the day after the shoe failed Williamson. On Monday, however, Nike stock ended the day at an all-time high.