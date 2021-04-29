Mother's Day gift boxes include items from Portland-area businesses

Mother's Day gift boxes you can order online also help support small businesses in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mother's Day is coming and there's a way you can support local businesses and shop for your mom. Gift boxes sold at online marketplace City Shoppe include a candle, body butter, soap, chocolate and a gift card, and all of the items are from local small businesses owned by women.

Ash Cintas, the CEO of City Shoppe, said there's a limited amount of the gift boxes and they'll be available for purchase through this Sunday. Cintas said it's extremely important to support small businesses at this time.

"They've had a really hard year and a half," Cintas said. "Anything we can do to help them stay alive and to gain back some of that lost revenue. The money also goes further into the community.