Mother's Day gift boxes include items from Portland-area businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mother's Day is coming and there's a way you can support local businesses and shop for your mom. Gift boxes sold at online marketplace City Shoppe include a candle, body butter, soap, chocolate and a gift card, and all of the items are from local small businesses owned by women.
Ash Cintas, the CEO of City Shoppe, said there's a limited amount of the gift boxes and they'll be available for purchase through this Sunday. Cintas said it's extremely important to support small businesses at this time.
"They've had a really hard year and a half," Cintas said. "Anything we can do to help them stay alive and to gain back some of that lost revenue. The money also goes further into the community.
The boxes are $55, including shipping. If you want to order, you can visit cityshoppe.com.