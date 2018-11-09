One of the city's rising consumer goods brands has shuttered its Northeast Portland manufacturing facility.

Schmidt's Deodorant Co. will eliminate 52 jobs as part of the closure, which takes effect Oct. 31. The move comes less than a year after the company was sold to Unilever.

Jaime Schmidt, the company's founder, said after the sale she'd hoped to use the deal to get "immediate access to a more stable supply chain, retail opportunity, consumer insights and talent ... Of greatest value is the ability to tap into more enhanced R&D capabilities, which will enable Schmidt’s to meet the growing demands of our customers now and into the future."

Schmidt has been honored as a Portland Business Journal Forty Under 40, Executive of the Year and Women of Influence recipient in the past two years.

A notice filed with the state gave no indication as to the company's future. Women's Wear Daily had reported that Schmidt's was on track for $90 million in 2017 revenue.

Schmidt's line has grown dramatically this year, with the company adding soap and toothpaste to its roster of naturally made deodorants. It announced a new line marketed in conjunction with the Jane Goodall Institute late last month.

