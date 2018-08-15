Salt & Straw has pulled pints of Chocolate Gooey Brownie ice cream out of its stores over peanut allergy concerns.

The company issued the voluntary recall after a Salt & Straw employee found a light-colored chip in chocolate used to make the brownies for the ice cream on Monday. Salt & Straw reached out to vendor Pitch Dark Chocolate and was told that the company had produced a product that contains peanuts on the same assembly line with their chocolate chips.

Salt & Straw confirmed that the chip in question was a peanut, founder and CEO Kim Malek told The Oregonian.

The pints of ice cream have been pulled from Salt & Straw ice cream shops in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. Anyone who purchased pints of the Chocolate Gooey Brownie flavor can receive a full refund online or at a store.

The company is unaware of any allergic reactions to the ice cream, Malek told The Oregonian.

"We just wanted to pull the product and make sure that our customers know that we're doing this in case there's any pints floating around in the hands of parents who have kids who are allergic to peanuts," she said.

