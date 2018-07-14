PORTLAND, Ore. — Another big grocery store is closing in Portland.

The Safeway at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Glisan Street will close in August.

Signs are posted inside the store, warning customers about the impending closure.

Patricia Mann has been a longtime shopper at the Safeway. She’s devastated to lose the store and says it will hurt people in the area who can’t drive or don’t want to drive.

“It affects a lot of the low income buildings. We also have an assisted living right next to the Safeway,” Mann said. “Their independence is going to be lost. They’re going to have to depend on family members taking them to shop, and buses, taxis, whatever they have to do. A lot of people can’t get around.”

The store’s pharmacy will close on July 26. Pharmacy staff will be transferred to the Safeway on Southeast 122nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. The grocery store will close on Aug. 18.

Safeway has not said why the store is closing.

