REI to open store in Beaverton next year after Portland store shutters

BEAVERTON, Ore. — REI will open a new store in Beaverton next spring, shortly after the REI store in Portland's Pearl District closes, the outdoor retailer announced Thursday.

The new store will be located at Walker Center, at 2780 Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard in Beaverton, and will open in spring 2024. It will be inside a building that used to house a Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Portland REI store will close in February 2024.

In April of this year, REI announced it was shutting down its store in the Pearl District, located at 1405 Northwest Johnson Street, in February 2024, citing concerns over safety and an increase in crime over the past few years as reasons for the closure.

The Beaverton store will be 39,512 square feet, making it the largest REI store in Oregon, the company said. It will also feature a full-service bike shop and ski and snowboard shop.

REI currently has eight stores in Oregon, including the Portland location that's closing next year. The other five are located in Clackamas, Hillsboro, Tualatin, Salem-Keizer, Bend, Eugene and Medford. A used gear and apparel store called REI Re/Supply is opening in Clackamas on Sept. 2.

"Once open, REI Beaverton will be conveniently located in the middle of the metropolitan area and complement our stores in Hillsboro, Tualatin and Clackamas," said Bob Cagle, REI regional director, in a news release.