There's no better time to unveil the Portland metro-area's Hottest 'Hoods than in the midst of a weeks-long heat wave.

If the buyers were lucky, the homes they acquired last quarter came equipped with functional air-conditioning systems.

Meanwhile, quarterly home sales bounced back a bit. In all 99 greater Portland-area ZIP codes for which Regional Multiple Listing Service provided data, a total of 8,532 houses sold in the second quarter of 2018. That's a 6.7 percent jump from the second quarter of 2017 when home sales dropped 9.8 percent from the prior year.

However, year-to-date data from RMLS tells a slightly different story, with 14,546 sales closed through the end of June, a 2.2 percent decline from last year. Sales in the third and or fourth quarters will have to be strong in order to make up the difference.

The same westside ZIP code has held the No. 1 home sales ranking for at least the last three years in the second quarter. Remarkably, the top four in 2018 Q2 were the same as 2016 though they shifted around in 2017.

Just 44 percent of the top 25 ZIP codes are within Portland city limits. The rest are spread around the suburbs from Happy Valley to Hillsboro and Lake Oswego to Gresham.

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.

© 2018 KGW