If you see a "for sale" sign on a home in Portland's due-west suburbs, it might be gone the next time you glance in that abode's direction.

According to RMLS, four of the top five neighborhoods in which homes sell the fastest are in either Beaverton or Hillsboro. It's a region that remains, among the area's most-bustling markets, red hot.

That said, the average for all 99 Portland-area ZIP codes tracked by RMLS, and assembled by the Portland Business Journal, was 38.2 days during 2018's second quarter. That's a 4.5 percent increase from the second quarter of 2017 in a slightly slowing market.

The market a year ago was, in terms of the speed with which homes sold, flat, with homes selling 0.4 percent more quickly than in the same period of 2016.

Other items of note in the new report, which appears as part of today's Hottest 'Hoods coverage:

Less than half — 10, to be exact — of the top 25 fastest-selling ZIP codes were in Portland city limits.

There was 2.1 months of housing inventory on the Portland market in June 2018 compared to just 1.6 months in June 2017 and 1.5 months in June 2016. The rise in housing inventory came even though new listings only increased 2.7 percent year-to-date.

Virtually every Portland suburb, including Gresham and Gladstone, were represented on the fastest-selling roster.

