City council greenlights tax breaks for businesses willing to rent in Portland's central city

With foot traffic slow to recover after the pandemic, Portland officials have been working to attract more people — workers and otherwise — into the downtown area.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new tax incentive meant to draw businesses back to Portland's central city sailed through city council Thursday in a unanimous vote. The "Downtown Business Incentive" allows businesses to waive up to $250,000 in business license taxes they'd normally owe the city.

Foot traffic in downtown Portland and the surrounding district has been slow to recover after the pandemic, more so than in comparable cities. That failure to thrive has been attributed to downtown office workers sticking with remote work post-pandemic, the high cost of doing business in Portland, the rise of unsheltered homelessness and decline in public safety.

As a result, Portland's commissioners have been looking for ways to bring businesses back to the central city and keep them there. Commissioner Carmen Rubio and Mayor Ted Wheeler introduced this tax break ordinance on Thursday as one part of that push.

“We have acted in a number of ways to help Portland recover. But bolder action is needed right now to be responsive to the moment we are in,” Rubio said in a statement. “Know that your city government is willing to consider a lot of things — in balance with maintaining the services people rely on every day. Ideas like incentivizing office lease renewals can help our most distressed areas of the central city and help surrounding businesses with increased foot traffic.”

In order to be eligible for the credit, businesses must either enter a new lease or extend a current lease for four years or more, and they must have at least 15 employees working in the central city on at least a half-time basis.

The credit extends beyond the downtown district, including Old Town/Chinatown, the Lloyd District and Lower Albina. Eligible businesses can waive the full amount of business license taxes owed in a year up to a maximum of $250,000 over four years. The whole program is capped at $25 million in total — lost revenue which Portland will have to eat in hopes that the program makes up for it in other ways.

“This is a bold and unprecedented action to achieve significant positive economic impact and revitalize our city’s core," Wheeler said. "Our central city is our state’s economic engine, our community’s meeting place, our arts and culture hub, and a primary destination for many of our visitors. Alongside our safety and livability efforts to recover our central city, this program will continue to drive urgently needed vibrancy into the core of our community.”