A high-profile criminal trial over payments to high school basketball players started Monday in Manhattan.

The trial stems from charges announced roughly a year ago against several defendants, including Adidas executive James Gatto.

Federal prosecutors allege Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins illegally funneled money from Adidas to high-profile amateur basketball players and tried to steer them to select universities. The case is part of a sweeping effort to root out alleged corruption in college sports.

The defendants argue paying amateur basketball players isn't a federal crime because the defendants acted to "assist, not to injure" the universities and, therefore, can't be said to have defrauded them.

The trial is taking place at the federal court in lower Manhattan, but it's of significance in Portland, which is home to the North American headquarters for Adidas and the world headquarters of Nike. The sportswear rivals steer a combined $300 million a year to universities and compete ferociously to outfit top athletic programs.

Neither Adidas nor Nike have been accused of wrongdoing. In a statement, Adidas said it has "cooperated fully with the authorities" and "will continue to do so."

Gatto is on administrative leave.

The trial is expected to take three weeks. Check back for updates.

