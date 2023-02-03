More than a dozen restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week

The festival runs Feb. 24-Mar. 5. Spotlighting the rich and unique Black-owned Portland restaurants.

Attention all food lovers! Black Restaurant Week is back in full swing after a snowy delay.

Black Restaurant Week in Portland got off to a slow start this year due to last week's historic winterstorm. The annual restaurant event was scheduled to start Feb. 24, just two days after the snowstorm hit.

It gives customers a chance to take a culinary tour of Portland based Black-owned establishments, as Black Restaurant Week returns again.

The event celebrates the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine. It showcases Black-owned restaurants across the Northwest region.

The annual national campaign, which runs through Sunday, March 5. The festival highlights Portland Black-owned restaurants and the endless delicious options the restaurants participating have to offer.

More than a dozen restaurants are participating this year. KGW had a chance to connect with some restaurants participating including Erica's Soul Food, Meals 4 Heels, DB Dessert Company and Rush Bowls.

Here are a few of the establishments participating and for a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Where: 5800 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, Ore.

Where: 4255 Southeast Belmont Street, Portland, Ore.

Where: 2624 Northeast Alberta Street, Portland, Ore.

Where: 2504 Southeast 50th Avenue D, Portland, Ore.

Where: 211 Southwest 6th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

Where: 6112 Southeast Foster Road, Portland, Ore.

Where: 215 Southwest 6th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

Where: 3612 Southeast 82nd Avenue Spot 7, Portland, Ore.

Where: 7339 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, Ore.

Where: 2085 Northeast Allie Avenue Suite 330, Hillsboro, Ore.





Where: 1902 Northwest 24th Avenue, Portland, Ore.

Where: 831 Southeast Salmon Street Suite 50, Portland, Ore.

