More than a dozen restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week

Attention all food lovers! Black Restaurant Week is back in full swing after a snowy delay.
Black Restaurant Week in Portland got off to a slow start this year due to last week's historic winterstorm. The annual restaurant event was scheduled to start Feb. 24, just two days after the snowstorm hit.
It gives customers a chance to take a culinary tour of Portland based Black-owned establishments, as Black Restaurant Week returns again.
The event celebrates the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine. It showcases Black-owned restaurants across the Northwest region.
The annual national campaign, which runs through Sunday, March 5. The festival highlights Portland Black-owned restaurants and the endless delicious options the restaurants participating have to offer.
More than a dozen restaurants are participating this year. KGW had a chance to connect with some restaurants participating including Erica's Soul Food, Meals 4 Heels, DB Dessert Company and Rush Bowls.
Here are a few of the establishments participating and for a full list of participating restaurants, click here.
Where: 5800 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, Ore.
Where: 4255 Southeast Belmont Street, Portland, Ore.
Where: 2624 Northeast Alberta Street, Portland, Ore.
Where: 2504 Southeast 50th Avenue D, Portland, Ore.
Where: 211 Southwest 6th Avenue, Portland, Ore.
Where: 6112 Southeast Foster Road, Portland, Ore.
Where: 215 Southwest 6th Avenue, Portland, Ore.
Where: 3612 Southeast 82nd Avenue Spot 7, Portland, Ore.
Where: 7339 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, Ore.
Where: 2085 Northeast Allie Avenue Suite 330, Hillsboro, Ore.
Where: 1902 Northwest 24th Avenue, Portland, Ore.
Where: 831 Southeast Salmon Street Suite 50, Portland, Ore.
