Portland firm offers free business recovery toolkit during pandemic

As many businesses struggle from reopening delays, Portland-based Coraggio Group is offering free help.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many Oregon businesses are struggling with statewide reopening efforts delayed, but a Portland-based company is offering free help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coraggio Group is a business management consulting firm. Trever Cartwright, a partner at the group, said now is the time to give back to local business owners.

"[They] probably have had more than a few sleepless nights," Cartwright said. "Of all the activities that take place in an organization, leadership is by far the hardest and the most important. "

Coraggio Group is offering free downloads of its Business Recovery Toolkit. The document presents modules for business owners and leaders to assess their challenges and map out solutions.

CEO of Grand Central Bakery Claire Randall said she plans to use the toolkit with her team.

"Coraggio are superheroes," Randall said. "We worked with them before -- pushed us to think in different ways."

Randall and Cartwright describe the kit as a checklist to navigate various challenges.

"I can't think of too many leaders out there who had a section in their strategic plan that reads, 'in the event of a pandemic," Cartwright said.

That hits home for Grand Central Bakery, which closed its cafes.

Randall said since April, normal sales were down about 50 percent.

"We had to lay off about half of our employees, which was just heartbreaking," she said.

Sales to supermarkets increased by more than 20%, while restaurant sales decreased 78%. To adapt, Randall said Grand Central Bakery fast-tracked its new online ordering system for customers to pick up food.

"What normally would have taken a year to do, we've done in about a couple weeks," Randall said.

That's the kind of innovation Coraggio Group hopes can be found through its recovery toolkit.