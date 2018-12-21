What developers say will be Portland's first five-star hotel is one step closer to cementing its spot in the city’s skyline.

KGW confirmed plans for the development were approved by the Portland Design Commission last week, first reported by The Oregonian.

The hotel tower would be 35 stories and stand at 460-feet tall. It would be Portland’s fifth-tallest building.

The proposed site of the hotel is at 900 SW Washington St. in downtown Portland, where the Alder Street Food Cart Pod currently sits.

A city official confirmed plans for the building include a Pine Street Market-style food hall at ground level along Southwest 9th Avenue. The building would also include residential condominiums and commercial space for offices and retailers.

BPM Real Estate Group, the developer of the tower, said it would be Portland’s first five-star hotel. A spokesman for Travel Portland told The Oregonian in August the city doesn't have a traditional five-star hotel because current luxury hotels lack pool or spa amenities.

It’s unclear when construction for the tower may begin.

