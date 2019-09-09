PORTLAND, Ore. — If you've shopped at a Fred Meyer store in the Portland area recently, you may have seen the signs advertising for replacement workers. The signs say replacement employees may be needed to keep stores up and running if workers go on strike.

But is a strike imminent?

UFCW Local 555, the grocery workers union, has been trying to negotiate better pay with the region's biggest supermarkets, including Fred Meyer, QFC, Safeway and Albertsons.

Daniel Clay, president of the union, said negotiations have been tough, and pointed to a gender wage gap as one of the primary areas of concern.

"The major issues ... are wages and wage equity for women," Clay said. [These] are the folks that put food on the table, and these folks work really hard and they deserve a fair wage. It's not OK for men who run Fred Meyer to make more by paying women less."

RELATED: Grocery workers in Oregon, Washington poised to strike

The union is negotiating on behalf of about 25,000 workers across Oregon and Southwest Washington. With workers having voted to strike if negotiations stay at a standstill, Clay said the process is at a tipping point.

"It's not something as easy to fix as you might hope in 2019," Clay said. "[Workers] should be able to have a roof over their heads, should be able to provide for their families. Food, shelter, take the kids to the doctor, pretty simple. Not a huge ask."

Jeffery Temple, a spokesperson for Fred Meyer, disagreed with the accusation of a gender wage gap. He said the gap does not exist, and clarified that some jobs pay more based on the type of work and hours required.

"The recent statements about an alleged pay gap based on gender between women and men working at Fred Meyer are simply not true, and we see them as an unfortunate misrepresentation of our associates," Temple said in a statement.

Temple said the company doesn't funnel workers to any job type based on their gender.

"We encourage all applicants to apply for jobs that appeal to them and their lifestyle, so that they will hopefully love their work and stay with the company," he said.

Clay said the gender wage gap does exist, and Fred Meyer has been the least willing of all the chains to close the gender gap or fix any problems with pay. "Truly, Fred Meyer seems like the only group anxious to jump into a strike," he said.

RELATED: Kamala Harris wants to fine companies that pay men more than women

To get back to the negotiating table, the union pitched meeting again early next month. They said they're still waiting to hear back.

"We're very interested in getting back to the table to try to get a contract that is worthy of my members here, and we're not looking to strike as a first option," Clay said. "We're looking at it as a last option if it's something we have to do."

The company has been posting negotiation updates online. If you're interested, you can check them out for yourself.

RELATED VIDEO: Straight Talk | Oregon employment attorneys discuss what the #MeToo movement means in the workplace