DMV tests for driver knowledge, motorcycle endorsement now offered online in Oregon

The non-driving tests can be taken anywhere with a reliable internet connection, webcam, keyboard and mouse.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tired of lines at the DMV or waiting for an appointment to take a test? The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Wednesday that Class C (regular driver) and motorcycle tests will now be offered online in Oregon.

There's a bit of a catch, though. Customers who pass the online test still must go into a DMV office with their identity documents and pass a vision screening, at which time they'll be issued a permit or become eligible to schedule a driving test if they're old enough.

"Testing online allows customers the chance to know that they have passed their exam before coming into the DMV office. This can save some people multiple trips into the office if they don’t pass the first time," said DMV Administrator Amy Joyce. "You don’t need an appointment to come in once you pass online, but do come prepared with all the documentation you need to make sure it is a smooth visit."

Learn more about online testing at DMV2u.oregon.gov.

Those wanting to take the test online will need reliable internet, a webcam, keyboard and mouse. Teenagers younger than 18 need an adult 21 years or older to supervise while they take the test.

The tests will be offered initially in English and Spanish only, but the DMV said it plans to add more languages in the future.

The online test looks like the testing screens in a DMV office, so the experience will be similar for test-takers. And there's no difference in cost for taking the test online.

"We hope customers embrace this new way to take their knowledge test," said DMV Administrator Amy Joyce. "It is an easy and convenient option that we are proud to offer to Oregonians."