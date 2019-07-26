BEAVERTON, Ore. — Nike has long been known for its famous Nike Air cushioning in its sneakers, but the Beaverton company’s newest shoe technology is all about beads.

Thousands of them.

Nike on Thursday unveiled its latest proprietary innovation, called Joyride, which the company says will deliver a personalized underfoot experience.

That’s because, Nike says, every time you take a step you’ll be walking on thousands of tiny TPE beads, which sit inside several pods within the shoe.

The idea is the pods and the beads will form to your foot, maximizing comfort and delivering good impact protection for long runs.

TPE is a copolymer of plastic and rubber.

The unveiling of the Joyride system immediately caught the attention of environmentalists and those concerned about plastic pollution. Nike responded with a statement saying that the company is "committed to creating a more sustainable future and protecting the future of sport." The company also said Joyride can be recycled, along with all other shoes, using Nike's Reuse-A-Shoe program.

The new cushioning will first appear in the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit, which will release globally on Aug. 15 for a reported $180.

