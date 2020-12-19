'You try to keep your head up': New COVID-19 restrictions halt indoor dining on Oregon Coast

Oregon's coastal counties joined most of the state, now classified as "extreme risk" for COVID-19. A two-week freeze will pause indoor dining within those counties.

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Starting Friday, Oregon's coastal counties joined a growing list of those dubbed by the governor as "extreme risk" for COVID-19 spread. While residents are used to the ocean's ebb and flow, it's the ups and downs related to the pandemic and their livelihood that they're grappling with.

“The changes that occur, they happen, it seems, so fast and frequently,” said Jordan Maier, general manager at the Driftwood Restaurant & Lounge in Cannon Beach.

The latest change means no indoor dining for any restaurants along the Oregon Coast from Dec. 18-31.

“It's a little brutal,” said Maier, adding that the Driftwood went from offering limited indoor seating, to lining up tables to create a to-go order assembly line.

“You know people see all these tables, especially when it's really stormy out and they want to come in and eat,” said Maier. “We're a tourist town; when the restaurants are closed, hotel business goes down and it's going to impact everyone on the coast.”

At B. Boutique in Cannon Beach, owner Jenny Becker and her daughter Emily could already feel a difference, Friday.

“It definitely feels pretty quiet here in town,” said Jenny Becker, who is bracing for the impact that restaurant limitations might have on her store.

“Our hotels, restaurants and retail spaces are what drive our little resort community,” she said. “So, it's really going to show up in the next few days, I think.”

After closing temporarily in March, the Beckers moved B. Boutique online within a week. Virtual fashion shows, online sales promotions and new arrivals have also made up for lost foot traffic. They've maintained their new business model and even reduced in-store hours knowing days like this would come.

“It inspired us to think outside the box,” said Emily Becker. “We want to stay in business, we want to keep our clients and that joy we give to people so we were like, OK— what are we going to do?”

It's unclear how long these COVID-19 freezes will last. Oregon just hit 100,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Friday. While the vaccine gives everyone in Cannon Beach hope, their reality remains an ebb and flow of uncertainty.