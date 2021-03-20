Multnomah Falls Lodge Restaurant reopens

Multnomah County recently moved into the moderate COVID-19 risk level designation. As a result, restaurants can have up to 50% capacity for indoor dining.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — After Multnomah County moved to 50% capacity for indoor dining, officials with Multnomah Falls Lodge Restaurant decided it was time to reopen. General Manager and former KGW news anchor Chris Willis told the KGW News at Sunrise team they didn't bother opening at 25% capacity.

"You just can't make that work because takeout in the middle of the gorge is a tough haul for us," Willis said. "So, we waited for Governor Brown to announce 50% capacity or 100 people."

Willis said people will still be able to enjoy some of the dishes they're accustom to, but there's a new menu with some different items.

"A lot of time goes into that restaurant, the lodge and the tradition of it," Willis said.

He said everything is open including the gift shop and snack bar.

"This is the first time in a long time that everything is open," Willis said.