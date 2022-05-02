Local burger joint Mike's Drive-In opening in Tigard

A local favorite for burgers and shakes is opening its first new location in decades.

TIGARD, Oregon — Mike's Drive-In is opening its first new location in 30 years in the building of an old Subway sandwich shop in Tigard.

"We're going to have a lot of windows, we're going to have picnic tables, there's going to be a lot of outside seating as well as inside seating,” owner Todd Freeman explained.

The original Mike’s Drive-In opened in Milwaukie in 1971 and it's still going strong. People come from all over for the burgers, milkshakes and ice cream.

Kitty Hernandez and her family are loyal fans.



“Their burgers are actual fill-you-up size, you get your money’s worth and their ice cream is delicious and their ice cream machines are never broken… we love this stuff,” said Hernandez, who drove from the Pearl District in Portland to eat there with her family.



There is a second location in Oregon City; a third location in Sellwood shut down in 2016, much to the disappointment of residents there.

Freeman said Tigard will be a great place for the new restaurant. And after bringing on some new business partners a few years ago, he said there could be more locations to come.

“Today I can’t point out where they would be or what they’ll look like but yes, the plan is growth and that’s where the energy come from. The others in the partnership,” said Freeman, who promised that $0.99 cones won't be going anywhere.