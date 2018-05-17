The biggest name in sports plans to give proceeds from special-edition jersey sales to Portland's Friends of the Children.

The two Michael Jordan jerseys commemorate his final Chicago Bulls season, in which Jordan hit a famous last-minute shot against the Utah Jazz to clinch his sixth NBA Championship. Nike said Wednesday it is creating three versions of the jersey.

The announcement coincides with the revelation that Netflix and ESPN Films will release a 10-part series on that season, called "The Last Dance." The series is set to land in 2019.

"It’s not every day that you get a call that perhaps the most famous athlete in the world, Michael Jordan, is inspired by your work and wants to support it," Friends of the Children officials wrote. "Last week, Friends of the Children got that call."

The Authentic jersey will sell for $400 while the Swingman jersey will sell for $120.

Friends of the Children said the money could help it expand its programs, through which salaried and professional mentors stay with a mentee between their kindergarten and high school graduation years.

Terri Sorensen, the group's president, said Portland Friends raised $2.5 million-plus at its annual Friend Raiser last week. The group hopes to operate in 25 cities by 2025.

The jerseys go on sale May 31.

© 2018 KGW