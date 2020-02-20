SEATTLE — Macklemore announced he's joining the Dutch Bros. Coffee Company team as its new executive creative director for its Cold Brew beverages.

The singer-songwriter released a video of himself announcing the news, while drinking a cold brew, of course.

His contract with the Southern Oregon based coffee company starts in April and will go through the summer.

Macklemore will be focused solely on Cold Brew, including new flavors, products, and more.

"He's a huge Cold Brew fan, so this partnership makes a lot of sense," said a Dutch Bros. spokesperson Thursday.

Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, will also get to do work around Cold Brew at the coffee company's headquarters in Grants Pass, Ore.