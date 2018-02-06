PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A developer plans to replace a pod of Portland food carts with a luxury hotel.

Walter Bowen, the chief executive of BPM Real Estate Group, says in an email to The Oregonian/OregonLive that his company is in talks with several five-star hotel brands.

Plans call for 225 hotel rooms on nine floors, plus office space and condominiums.

The development proposal on Southwest Washington Street in downtown was disclosed late last month, but the developer and the specifics of the plan had not previously been identified.

At 424 feet tall, the tower would be Portland's fifth-tallest building.

