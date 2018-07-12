Holiday shopping is in full swing and if you're wondering what gifts to get people, a new addition in Lloyd Center might be just the place to look.

This season, locally made products will be sold throughout the Lloyd Center Mall.

It's called Lloyd Local and it's an idea inspired by the pop-up shop concept gaining popularity across the U.S. and in the Pacific Northwest.

Inside the mall, shoppers will find 25 pop-up shops occupying actual store fronts. The shops feature products from local Portland artists and makers.

The idea behind Lloyd Local is to celebrate Portland talent, bring boutiques and specialty stores into the mall and reinvigorate Lloyd Center.

“We actually have about 50,000 square feet of vacancy. We have filled over 35,000 feet of it with local businesses,” said Cori Jacobs, the head of leasing at Lloyd Center. “These are micro-businesses. Everybody here is from Portland, Oregon.”

Among the 25 pop-up shops scattered throughout the mall, there will be over 100 brands and businesses represented during the holiday season.

But it's not just through the holidays that locally made goods will be sold. Lloyd Local will be around all year long, though different businesses may cycle through.

If you're looking for the stores that are a part of Lloyd Local, you can check the mall directory when you walk inside or you can check them out online.

