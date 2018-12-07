PORTLAND, Ore. -- Hundreds of people lined up outside Portland Build-A-Bear stores, and locations across the country, on Thursday morning.

The company was hosting a Pay Your Age deal, allowing customers to create a stuffed animal for the cost of their child's age. Reported hours-long lines forced Build-A-Bear to close lines at all of its locations.

"Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns. We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible," said a statement on the company website.

Video from the Clackamas Town Center mall showed a massive line of people winding through the building.

There was a huge turnout at the Washington Square mall as well. Those who didn't make it into the store said they received a coupon.

© 2018 KGW