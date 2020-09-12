Portland's historic Dan & Louis Oyster Bar asks for community support to stay open

The historic restaurant has been in Portland for more than 100 years. Now the owners say they're running out of money and won't make it without help.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Dan & Louis Oyster Bar, a historic Portland restaurant that's been open since 1907, is asking for community support to help it stay open.

The married couple that runs the restaurant — owner Keoni Wachsmuth and Michelle Wachsmuth, who calls herself the restaurant's treasurer — both said 2020 has been a tough year for their restaurant.

"If this next year is at all like last year, we aren't going to make it," Michelle Wachsmuth said. "We just don't have the funds. We are literally running out of money. When you are closed, you still have to pay rent, you still have to pay electricity, you still have to pay gas."

Dan and Louis Oyster Bar has been closed for a total of five months this year. The owners tried to open the restaurant for takeout only but they didn't get enough orders to stay open.

Keoni and Michelle Wachsmuth say there's almost no foot traffic downtown and the boarded-up windows aren't helping, either. They've taken out loans for the restaurant, but those funds are nearly gone.