GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham man’s dream went up in smoke on July 4.

Illegal fireworks set his recently finished BBQ food bus on fire, causing more than $10,000 in damages.

“This was the main side we were going to serve out of, service window here, pickup window here,” said Eric Potter, as he showed off what is left of his BBQ food bus.

Opening a food truck is a dream Potter has been working hard to achieve for the past several years.

“I had saved up for a long time for this, I had worked double shifts, at my old work and at my new job,” he said.

Potter poured hours of hard work and money into converting an old school bus into a one-of-a-kind BBQ food bus. He planned to name it Bullfrog BBQ.

“There's no other bus in Portland or Gresham and that's what I wanted to accomplish," Potter said. "Feed tons of people, make a better life for my family, my grandkids."

But that better life will have to wait. Just three days after putting the last coat of paint on the bus, an illegal firework set a blaze that destroyed not only the bus, but five other RVs parked next to it.

“It's a real heartache right there, real cut to the heart,” Potter said.

All of his hard work was gone in an instant.

He does not have insurance, so the family set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding page to help pay for the thousands of dollars in damages.

Although devastated, Potter is already planning to rebuild and move forward.

“Pull up your pants and go, that's it, tighten your shoes and get it going,” Potter said.

