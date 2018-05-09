Oregon has a new very big wine player with the announcement Wednesday that Great Oregon Wine Co. has purchased Duck Pond Cellars.

The price wasn’t disclosed, but the deal gives Great Oregon Duck Pond’s Dundee winery and tasting room along with 300 acres of vineyards in the Willamette and Umpqua valleys.

Great Oregon is owned by Integrated Beverage Group, which purchased the company, maker of the familiar Rascal brand, in 2016.

“We are thrilled to add Duck Pond Cellars to the Great Oregon Wine Co. portfolio, giving us access to premier vineyards in the region as we grow our winery operations in Oregon,” Ari Walker, CEO of Integrated Beverage Group, said in a statement. “With this acquisition, Great Oregon Wine Co. moves into the first rank of Oregon winegrowers.”

Duck Pond, focused on pinot noir and pinot gris, ranked ninth on the Business Journal’s list of largest wineries in Oregon for 2017. Great Oregon said adding Duck Pond would boost its production to more than 300,000 cases. That’s in the same neighborhood as leading Oregon producers A to Z Wineworks and Union Wine.

Duck Pond was started in 1991 by Doug and Jo Ann Fries, farmers from California’s Central Valley who had planted a 13-acre vineyard in Dundee to go along with a 500-acre hazelnut orchard in the 1980s.

The family began buying land in Washington in the '90s and opens Desert Wind Winery in Prosser in 2001. Greg Fries, son of the founders, heads up the company.

“I am very grateful for all the hard work that everyone on the Duck Pond team has put in to build the Duck Pond Cellars brand, cultivate vineyards and create a destination for consumers," Greg Fries said in a statement. "With their extensive experience in Oregon, we’re confident that Great Oregon Wine Co. will carry on Duck Pond Cellars’ legacy of quality.

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.

© 2018 KGW