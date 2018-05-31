De Beers Group said Wednesday it would invest $94 million over the next four years to develop a Portland-area facility to craft its own lab-grown diamonds.

The company said a new company, Lightbox Jewelry, will sell pieces featuring the Oregon-grown diamonds for between $200 and $800. The facilities will sit on almost eight acres of vacant industrial property in Gresham's Vista Business Park.

Element Six Technologies Corp., an Oxford, England-based synthetic diamond technology company owned by De Beers, acquired the site in December from the Port of Portland for roughly $2.3 million. At the time, it said the diamond lab would employ about 60 workers.

The full $94 million investment would come over the next four years. Once it opens, the plant could produce 500,000-plus rough carats of lab-grown diamonds a year.

"The line will bring something new and innovative to the jewelry sector, featuring pink, blue and white lab-grown diamonds in a selection of accessibly-priced earring and necklace designs," De Beers said in a release.

DeBeers has long been the dominant force in the mined diamonds market, generating about $6 billion in annual revenue last year, but is now making a swift play to overtake the synthetic jewelry market.

In a news release, De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver said consumers "want but aren't getting" affordable fashion jewelry that won't last forever, "but is perfect for right now."

"Lab-grown diamonds are a product of technology, and as we’ve seen with synthetic sapphires, rubies and emeralds, as the technology advances, products become more affordable," Cleaver said. "While it will be a small business compared with our core diamond business, we think the Lightbox brand will resonate with consumers and provide a new, complementary commercial opportunity for De Beers Group.”

It wasn't clear Tuesday how the biggest name in the global diamond trade came to select the Portland-area for a diamond factory, but the region isn't without expertise in the market.

Portland-based MiaDonna and Co. has been making jewelry from its own lab-grown diamonds since 2005. The seven-person company last year grew sales nearly 20 percent to $2.4 million.

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.

