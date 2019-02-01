Blake Nordstrom, who led the upscale department store chain Nordstrom as co-president with his brothers Erik and Peter, has died. He was 58.

The Seattle-based company did not disclose the cause of death, saying Nordstrom passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday. Last month, Nordstrom said that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, but that his cancer was treatable.

Nordstrom Inc. said in a statement that its executive leadership will continue under Erik and Peter Nordstrom. The company is publicly traded, but family members still own about 30 percent of its shares. The family group had hoped to take the company private last year, but a special committee for its board rejected the offer as too low.

Blake Nordstrom had worked at the chain for more than 40 years. He was the great-grandson of company founder John W. Nordstrom, a Swedish immigrant who opened a Seattle shoe store in 1901 that eventually became a national department store chain.

"Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve," said Nordstrom Inc. Chairman Brad Smith said.

Nordstrom also served as a board member of the Downtown Seattle Association since 1992 and as board chair in 1998-1999.

"He played a key role in the revitalization of the downtown retail core in the late 1990s, carrying on his family’s longtime commitment to shaping a healthy and vibrant downtown," Downtown Seattle Association spokesperson James Sido said in a statement. "We will miss Blake’s passion, focus and dedication to his home town.”

Peg Achterman called Blake Nordstrom a friend she met through rowing when they were both students at the University of Washington. In the time since, she has been impressed by the way he would give back to the community. Achterman said he often visited their alma mater.

"He was so generous with the students, the rowers at UW. He would bring his H.R. person to talk with them about doing resumes and how to get their name out there," said Achterman. "The world lost someone that had a lot to give and would have kept giving."