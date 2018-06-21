Brian Krzanich's exit as Intel CEO was unexpected. The company announced Thursday that Krzanich had resigned after an investigation found he violated company policy by having a "consensual relationship" with another Intel employee.

During his five years at the helm, he led Intel through some considerable strategic shifts.

Krzanich directed investment into Intel's data-centric businesses, such as internet of things and data centers, and away from the legacy PC business, moves that have boosted revenue and gained the favor of Wall Street. He also shone a light on the need for more women and people of color in Intel's ranks.

But there were low points, as well, including a stock trading scandal and a major chip security breach, that will be part of his legacy.

Below is a distillation of some of the highs and lows that marked his leadership tenure.

