Owner closes five Portland restaurants due to coronavirus pandemic

David Machado has owned several restaurants in Portland for nearly 20 years now. He never thought the closures due to COVID-19 would be permanent.

PORTLAND, Ore — As restaurants in Multnomah County wait anxiously to get back to work serving customers, several restaurants won’t be opening back up.

David Machado has owned several restaurants in Portland for nearly 20 years now, including Altabira City Tavern, Citizen Baker, Nel Centro and Tanner Creek Tavern. Now, he has made the tough decision to close all five of his restaurants.

Machado said after being shut down since mid-March, he knew it wasn’t going to be easy to recover from.

“We kept making modifications [to our restaurants], but nothing really worked and everything was obsolete in a few days," said Machado.

He said he never thought this wasn’t going to be a temporary closure, and his employees thought they would be back to work by now.



The closing of restaurants is something we’re going to see more of, according to Greg Astley, the director of government affairs for the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“Nationally, restaurants operate on a 3-4% percent profit margin. Not having a 100% occupancy is going to make it difficult to make ends meet," said Astley.