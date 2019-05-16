BEAVERTON, Ore. — Portland's best-known local fast food chain has, after five decades, opted to close its only Beaverton outpost.

Burgerville will shutter the spot at 11900 S.W. Canyon Road on June 16. It opened the restaurant July 1, 1969.

"After careful evaluation has determined that the building is near the end of its useful life," the company wrote in a release. "Due to ecological considerations and wetlands conservation, a major remodel of the location is not possible."

A Burgerville exec said fans of the Canyon Road restaurant can instead eat at the company's Scholls Ferry/Allen Boulevard and Northwest 185th Avenue/Walker Road spots.

The Canyon Road eatery, next to Beaverton Town Square, was one of the chain's oldest. Burgerville now operates outlets.

Those working at the Beaverton site can reapply at the other Burgerville restaurants, the company said.