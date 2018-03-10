Burgerville has announced a cyberattack and data breach that could affect anyone who paid for food with a card at any of its restaurants during the last year.

If you used a credit or debit card at Burgerville between September of 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018, your card's information may have been compromised, the company said Wednesday.

According to a news release from the company, the FBI contacted Burgerville on August 22, 2018 and notified company leaders of a cyberattack and breach. During the investigation that followed, Burgerville discovered in late September that hackers had placed malware on the company’s network in order to continuously collect data and the breach was still active.

The company says it has since disabled the malware, but not before some of its customers’ credit and debit card information was potentially compromised. The information includes names, numbers, expiration dates and CVV numbers.

What you can do if impacted

If you were a Burgerville customer during the past year, the company recommends the following actions:

Review your card statements. Look for any unauthorized charges and report anything suspicious immediately.

Obtain a copy of your credit report and look for suspicious activity. You can get a free copy of your credit report once every 12 months from each of the three top credit reporting agencies. To obtain an annual free credit report, visit annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Consider freezing your credit. You can freeze your credit for free. Information can be found at your credit bureau’s website.

Call for more information. Burgerville has set up a call center for concerned customers. You can call 1-855-336-6688 anytime between the hours of 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

