Get ready to see a lot more "Just Do It" merchandise.

Behind the buzz created by an ad campaign celebrating the tagline's 30th anniversary, Nike is starting to push an assortment of footwear and merchandise with the iconic phrase, which celebrates physical activity and overcoming adversity.

In mid-June, the sportswear giant started releasing a line of footwear emblazoned with the catchphrase. On Sunday, the first floor of the company's trendy SoHo store, which serves as the "sharpest point" of Nike's retail strategy, featured dozens of "Just Do It" items, including footwear, T-shirts, tennis balls, coffee mugs and chairs. Customers could even get customized "Just Do It" T-shirts made on-site at a screen-printing station.

SLIDESHOW: Nike 'Just Do It' merchandise

"They're trying to amplify and further spread the message of 'Just Do It,'" said Lois Sakany, an industry analyst and founder and editor of the Snobette blog.

Sakany visited the store Sunday.

"To me it’s all one and the same. Nike does its merchandise and messages en masse," she said. "That's their message this year: 'Just Do It.'"

The Nike website features 38 "Just Do It" items, including footwear, apparel and a kids' backpack. Foot Locker's website features nearly 300 "Just Do It" items, including a wide selection of footwear and apparel.

"It feels like a (second-half) calendar year 2018 initiative," Sakany said. "You're going to see them start rolling it out."

Sakany predicted Nike would limit the availability of many items to its best retail partners, including Foot Locker and Finish Line and its own stores and website.

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.

© 2018 KGW