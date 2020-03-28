PORTLAND, Ore. — Major League Baseball and Opening Day remain on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Without any games to be played, one of baseball's hottest brands, Portland-based store Baseballism is getting hit hard.

"We're losing projected sales of $1 million a month while baseball is not happening, so we're definitely taking a hit. We've laid off 70 employees," said Baseballism CEO Travis Chock. "It's been tough for us, but we're surviving and keeping a positive attitude"

They hope to hire back those employees when baseball returns.

But the current struggles haven't stopped the company from giving back and joining the fight against COVID-19 by selling "Stay Home" T-shirts.

"Even though things are going really wrong for us, let's do what's right and try to raise some funds for the people that need it," said Chock. "We're going to donate all the proceeds to getting our medical people personal protective equipment."

They're partnering with getusppe.org to get protective masks for medical workers.

You can pre-order the shirts online at baseballism.com.

RELATED: MLB uniform maker Fanatics switches to producing medical masks, gowns

RELATED: ‘They’re my family’: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Vikings basketball shows special bond far beyond the court