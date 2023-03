Amazon to lay off 9,000 employees on top of 18,000 in January

In the memo, CEO Andy Jassy said the second phase of the company's annual planning process completed this month and led to the additional job cuts.

NEW YORK — Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday.

The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company's history, adding to the 18,000 employees the company said it would lay off in January.

In the memo, Jassy said the second phase of the company's annual planning process was completed this month and led to the additional job cuts. He said Amazon will still hire in some strategic areas.

“Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible,” Jassy said.

Previously, Amazon announced it would pause construction of its second headquarters in Virginia following the largest round of layoffs in the company's history and its shifting plans around remote work.

The layoffs were part of a cost-cutting move to trim Amazon's workforce amid sluggish sales and fears of a potential recession. Meta, Salesforce and other tech companies have been doing the same.