SPOKANE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines will hire more than 2,000 people for new jobs in Washington state, according to blog post on the airline’s website.

Company leaders said they plan to add more than 3,000 jobs with Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air in 2019. They said three-quarters of these new jobs will be based in Washington.

Some of the positions available include maintenance technicians, airport operations, pilots, customer service, cargo and flight attendants. Most of the new jobs do not require previous airline experience.

According to a newly released Economic Impact Study, Alaska contributed $7 billion to Washington’s economy in 2017. The study also found that employment at Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air grew by about 35 percent at the Seattle hub between 2013 and 2017.

The company says it recently hired its 10,000th employee in Washington state.

Alaska employed about 8,500 people in California, Oregon and Alaska in 2017, with a total nationwide workforce of 21,300.

Sea-Tac is Alaska’s largest hub for national and international passenger travel and cargo. The airline says Washington will continue to remain its central focus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

